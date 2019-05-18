Semi truck rollover due to high winds near El Dorado

Kansas

by: KSNW

Overturned Semi near El Dorado

ROSALIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County deputies said a semi rolled over on U.S. 54 in Rosalia, 10 miles east of El Dorado. 

Deputies say the driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured in the accident.

The truck driver was moving a shipment of paper goods and plastic cups which made the box trailer light enough to flip over.

No other cars or industries were involved or injured in accident.  

It was just one of multiple semi truck rollovers that have occured over the last 24 hours due to high wind and severe weather. 

