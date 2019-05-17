Sen. Bob Dole honorarily promoted to U.S. Army Colonel

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan) was honored at a ceremony Thursday, honorarily promoted to U.S. Army Colonel.

Sen. Dole, 95-years-old, was joined in attendance by fellow Kansans, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and the Kansas Congressional Delegation.

The ceremony held at World War II Memorial served as fitting back drop to highlight Sen. Dole’s lifelong public service to United States.

Sen. Dole career as senator spanned over three decades, and he even made a presidential run in 1996, defeated by President Bill Clinton.

Sen. Dole got his honorary promotion following House legislation approval in March, which was unanimously approved.

The former senator said before his honorary promotion, “I was proud to wear our nation’s uniform 77 years ago when I enlisted, and my pride in America’s brave service men and women continues today.