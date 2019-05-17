Sen. Moran commemorates 65th Anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran commemorated the 65th anniversary of Brown v. Topeka Board of Education, a landmark decision that started the legal process of integrating schools across the nation in a speech on the floor of the United States Senate.

“On this anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, we remember the legacy left behind by Linda Brown and her parents,” said Sen. Moran. “Linda Brown just passed away last year, and we honor her, her family and all those involved in the civil rights movement. This legacy is one which requires all Americans, each of us, to uphold the self-evident truth that all men and women are created equal. Let us remember the legacy of Brown v. Topeka Board of Education, and in doing so, I ask every American to commit to racial justice and equal opportunity.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Moran joined the Kansas delegation in introducing a resolution recognizing the 65th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision and its importance to Kansas and our country.