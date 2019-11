FILE – In this March 8, 2016 file photo, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Moran’s comments expressing support for Senate consideration of President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick have angered conservatives and underscored the passion the issue stirs in both parties’ activists. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Senator Jerry Moran is co-sponsoring a bill that he says would help Kansas airports.

FAA air traffic controllers are mandated to retire at age 56. If they work beyond that at federal contract towers, they are financially penalized.

The bill co-sponsored by Senator Moran would get rid of that penalty.

There are eight Kansas facilities that participate in the contract program tower, including Hutchinson, Garden City and Salina.