Sentencing delayed for suspect in deadly Kansas hoax call
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has delayed sentencing for a California man who admitted making a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between two online gamers over a $1.50 bet in a Call of Duty WWII video game.
U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Tuesday delayed until March 1 sentencing for Tyler R. Barriss .
The government and defense had jointly requested more time to review objections to a presentence investigation report. The hearing had been scheduled for Jan. 30.
Barriss has pleaded guilty to 51 federal charges, including making a false report resulting in a death, cyberstalking and conspiracy related to the deadly swatting case in Kansas. The plea deal is expected to send him to prison for at least 20 years.
Previous
Parent of 2-month-old boy who died at...
Next
Super Kansas Cash climbs to record...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Sentencing delayed for suspect in deadly Kansas...
- Eisenhower National Airport sets record in 2018
- School bus crashes in northeast Wichita
- Herington firefighters rescue deer stuck on ice
- Super Kansas Cash climbs to record $4.87 million
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 3 charged with planned explosive attack on...
- Trump says he told Sanders 'not to bother' with...
- Singer Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape...
- Senate set to vote on 2 competing plans to end...
- 3 groups, many videos, many interpretations of...