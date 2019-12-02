Settlement clears way for return of man banished from Kansas

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A deal has been struck that clears the way for the return to Kansas of a man who had been banished from the state as a condition of a criminal plea deal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said Monday it has reached an agreement with Montgomery County that dismisses the lawsuit it brought on behalf of Bo Dana Rupert in exchange for an amended plea agreement.

The settlement removes a stipulation for probation in the original plea deal. Montgomery County Attorney Larry Markle also agreed not to prosecute Rupert for fleeing the state.

As part of the deal, Rupert also clarified that his initial defense attorney played a role in crafting the banishment terms in the plea agreement.

Markle did not immediately return a message.

