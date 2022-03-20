WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several grass fires are popping up across the state as the risk of fire danger is high in Kansas.

One of the current bigger grass fires is in Cowley County, southwest of Dexter.

According to the Mulvane Fire Rescue Facebook page, the fire is threatening to jump highway 166. The Sheriff’s Office has evacuated Cowley State Fishing Lake.

Another fire is moving up from Oklahoma into Chautauqua County and Elk County.

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a verbal declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency on Sunday. The entire state is in a red flag warning due to the warm temperatures, low humidities and stronger winds that increase the risk of fire danger.