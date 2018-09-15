Several train cars derail after train and semi collide in Reno County, 1 injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was seriously injured after a train and a semi collided in Reno County Saturday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy Jacqui Huber)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. One person was seriously injured after a train and a semi collided in Reno County Saturday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy Jacqui Huber)

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A train and a semi-truck collided in Reno County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities tell KSN the crash happened at K-96 and Victory Road around 3:00 p.m. That's just east of Haven.

Both the train and the semi were hauling grain at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

Seven of the train cars also derailed as a result of the crash. Traffic in the area was temporarily closed down, but it is back open now.

Authorities are investigating the crash.