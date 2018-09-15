Several train cars derail after train and semi collide in Reno County, 1 injured
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A train and a semi-truck collided in Reno County Saturday afternoon.
Authorities tell KSN the crash happened at K-96 and Victory Road around 3:00 p.m. That's just east of Haven.
Both the train and the semi were hauling grain at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.
Seven of the train cars also derailed as a result of the crash. Traffic in the area was temporarily closed down, but it is back open now.
Authorities are investigating the crash.
Local News
