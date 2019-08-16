Shawnee County inmate dies just before being released

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An inmate died Thursday night while held inside the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

The department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations are looking into the death of 42-year-old Daniel Allen Franks. While being processed to be released from custody, he was overcome with a medical episode and lost consciousness, according to Deputy Director Tim Phelps.

Department security and medical staff and later professional emergency medical crews tried to help Franks until he was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Franks was held on counts of assault, assault on a law enforcement officer and multiple court bench warrants. His family had covered bond on all charges just before he was to be released.