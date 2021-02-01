Sheriff: 4 from Kansas killed in crash in Nebraska

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A southeast Nebraska sheriff says four people from Topeka, Kansas, died in a crash there. Cass County Sheriff’s Capt. David Lamprecht says all those killed in the crash Sunday evening were from Topeka, Kansas.

The wreck happened on Highway 75 just south of Union, Nebraska. Lamprecht said a pickup truck driven by a La Vista, Nebraska, man crossed the center line and hit a vehicle registered in Topeka.

A 21-year-old woman driving the Kansas vehicle and three female passengers, ages 22, 5 and 4, died at the scene. A 20-year-old passenger was hospitalized in critical condition. The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.