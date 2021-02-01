Sheriff: 4 from Kansas killed in crash in Nebraska

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A southeast Nebraska sheriff says four people from Topeka, Kansas, died in a crash there. Cass County Sheriff’s Capt. David Lamprecht says all those killed in the crash Sunday evening were from Topeka, Kansas.

The wreck happened on Highway 75 just south of Union, Nebraska. Lamprecht said a pickup truck driven by a La Vista, Nebraska, man crossed the center line and hit a vehicle registered in Topeka.

A 21-year-old woman driving the Kansas vehicle and three female passengers, ages 22, 5 and 4, died at the scene. A 20-year-old passenger was hospitalized in critical condition. The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories