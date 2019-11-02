Sheriff: Investigation into Kansas jail incident complete

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash says an investigation into an incident at the jail in early September is now complete.

Ash told reporters Friday that the Kansas Bureau of Investigations has turned over its findings to the district attorney’s office for a charging decision.

The sheriff did not elaborate on what happened at the jail during a brief press conference. He also declined to identify the deputy, who has been placed on leave.

