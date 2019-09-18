Sheriff’s office employee arrested on suspicion of rape

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A civilian employee of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Wednesday morning, agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested Jimmy L. Hapes, 64, of Great Bend, at 1408 Kansas Avenue in Great Bend.

The KBI says his arrest is in connection to an incident that happened June 7. Investigators are not releasing any other details of the case.

The KBI initiated its investigation on June 24, when the Great Bend Police Department requested KBI assistance after the rape was reported to them.

Hapes is a civil process server for the sheriff’s office. He is now on administrative leave.

The case is in the hands of the Barton County Attorney.

LATEST STORIES: