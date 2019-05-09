Shots fired on Kansas State campus; no injuries reported

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State police have cleared the scene after shots were fired Thursday morning at the university’s Foundation Building at Kimball and Dennison.

University spokesman Jeff Morris says the shots were fired around 11 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot north of the Foundation Building, where fundraising efforts are organized.

Morris says officers rushed over from the nearby university police station and locked down the building while they investigated.

Students were notifed around 11:12 a.m., told to stay clear of the area and classes around the area. The campus gave the all-clear around 11:45 a.m. for staff to resume normal work.

After the shooting, the victim, who is not a student, drove to Riley County Police Department to report the incident. According to K-State police, the situation involved a dispute between individuals that appears to be unrelated to the Manhattan campus.

Bullet holes circled from shooting (Courtesy: KSNT, Topeka)

Morris says authorities haven’t made any arrests and are interviewing witnesses.

Any witnesses to the event should call K-State police at 785-532-6412. The Riley County Police Department can be reached at 785-537-2112.

LOCATION OF REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED

ON SOCIAL MEDIA