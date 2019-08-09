Silicon Valley based ‘Plug and Play’ will be coming to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Silicon Valley company has decided it’s going to put one of its 30 business in Kansas.

Plug and Play is building a facility in Topeka to help animal health and agricultural technology companies thrive.

The company chose Topeka because it is in the middle of the animal health corridor, which stretches from Manhattan to Columbia, Missouri, featuring more than 300 companies in the industry.

Stephen Fay, Director of Corporate Partnerships said of the decision “Kansas, Topeka, you guys have amazing resources here. We definitely want to capitalize on those 100 percent, and then ultimately we want to bring in some outside ideas.”

The Commerce Secretary says the move is an endorsement to the work the state has put into the animal health corridor over the last 15 years.

Topeka will be one of 30 locations Plug and Play has worldwide.