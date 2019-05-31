Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing WaKeeney man Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hearting was last seen on foot on Wednesday, May 29, at approximately 10 p.m. on 190 th and C Road in Trego County [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hearting was last seen on foot on Wednesday, May 29, at approximately 10 p.m. on 190 th and C Road in Trego County [ + - ] Video

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Trego County Sheriff's Office said a Silver Alert for a missing WaKeeney man has been canceled

Russell Adair Hearting was found alive and well in the northwest part of Trego County.