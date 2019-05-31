Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing WaKeeney man
WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Trego County Sheriff's Office said a Silver Alert for a missing WaKeeney man has been canceled
Russell Adair Hearting was found alive and well in the northwest part of Trego County.
