Posted: May 30, 2019 07:37 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:24 AM CDT

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing WaKeeney man

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) - The Trego County Sheriff's Office said a Silver Alert for a missing WaKeeney man has been canceled

Russell Adair Hearting was found alive and well in the northwest part of Trego County. 

 

 

