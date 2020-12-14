Silver Alert issued for missing Barton County man

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Barton County man, 64-year-old Carl Whiting.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to issue a statewide Silver Alert for him.

Whiting was last seen around 10 a.m. this morning in western Barton County, near K-96 Highway. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a yellow sweater.

The sheriff’s office says Whiting has dementia and has a history of walking away from his home.

If you see him, call the sheriff’s office at 620-793-1920.