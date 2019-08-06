Silver Alert issued for Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman from northwest Wichita.

WPD says Delia M. Garlington, 72, was last seen at 4 p.m. today at her home in the 2500 block of North Porter.

They say she is driving a gray 2016 Kia Soul with a Kansas handicap tag 39320.

Delia is as 5’0″, 240 lbs, has salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue cheetah print, green scrubs pants and green slide on shoes.

Delia is diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Delia or see her, please call 911 immediately.