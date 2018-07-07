Single mom falls victim to multiple tragedies

Kandace Odom and her three boys Logan, Lyric and Lincoln may look like just another family at the hotel pool. But they aren’t on vacation, they are just trying to keep their heads above water.

” I am the captain and I will save them, I have to because they need me,” said Kandace Odom.

It started two years ago when Lincoln, now seven, was diagnosed with cancer in his spinal cord.

“On his bad days he won’t walk at all, he won’t get up, he asks for you to carry him,” said Odom.

Last month Odom lost child care and as a result she lost her job. Then as she was driving down I-70, she hit a stalled car and her vehicle was totalled.

“Every time I’ve asked how much more is one person expected to take,” said Odom.

Sunday her will was tested again when the family’s Blue Springs home caught fire.

“Everything was black,” said Odom. “The house was full of smoke.”

The fire spread to a propane tank and the house’s main gas line as she rushed to get the children her dog and her cat out.

“We made it out with nothing but each other,” said Odom.

Almost everything was destroyed as the home was gutted by the blaze. Odom was able to salvage one of Lyric’s charred baseball trophies and the bracelet she was wearing at the time of the fire with the word “trust” on it.

“To lose our home and everything in it,” said Odom. “There has to be a plan that I don’t know about it.”

Their Red Cross assistance just ran out, for now Odom is keeping the family afloat, while she works on finding a job, a car and a home as she waits for word for what treatment Lyric might need next.

“I’m thankful that we all have each other, we are all still able to hold each other, it’s not our home, but it’s our home for now. We all have our roof over our heads, we all still have full bellies, I know we are going to make it.”