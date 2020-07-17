Small plane with two people onboard makes emergency landing in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Friday afternoon that a small plane with two people onboard made an emergency landing on U.S. 77 near SE 20th, just southeast of El Dorado. The call came in after 2 p.m.

Officials said the plane landed in the south-bound lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the north-bound lanes are still closed till the plane can be towed back to the airport.

No one was hurt in the landing. The reason for the emergency landing is not known yet.

LATEST POSTS: