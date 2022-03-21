WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – Westbound Interstate 70 from the Colorado/Kansas state line all the way into Wakeeney is closed due to weather, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and the Goodland National Weather Service (NWS).

At 8:15 p.m., NWSGoodland tweeted a video of the snow falling in Goodland from 8:15 PM MDT.

At 8:24 p.m., NWKansasKDOT tweeted, “ROAD CLOSURE: WB I-70 IS CLOSED AT OAKLEY for continuing winter weather conditions in Colorado. Additional closures may be necessary as accommodations and parking fill up. Delay WB travel if possible. Updates at http://kandrive.org. #kswx“

At 8:56 p.m., NWKansasKDOT updated their tweet to say, “UPDATE: The I-70 closure has been pushed back to WaKeeney.”

To stay up to date with road closures in the area, you can go to kandrive.org. You can also follow NWKansasKDOT on Twitter.

To view a live video stream of Interstate 70 east of Kanorado MM 5, click here. From there, you can click “Next Camera” to see more of Interstate 70.