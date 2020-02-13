Snow is causing problems for drivers in northwest Kansas

Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a crash on I-70, mile marker 9. (Courtesy Sherman County Sheriff’s Office)

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sherman County sheriff is asking drivers to slow down after working several accidents along I-70 Thursday.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene of a crash on I-70, mile marker 9. (Courtesy Sherman County Sheriff’s Office)

One of the accidents involves what appears to be a tanker truck and a furniture truck. The sheriff says the accident is at mile marker 3 westbound. He said there have also been accidents at mile markers 2, 9 and 27.

Sheriff Burton Pianalto said that there are no serious injuries yet. He says conditions are deteriorating and drivers need to be careful.

“We need you to slow down and be cautious,” Sheriff Pianalto said. “Make sure that you’re paying attention to the roads. They change conditions very quickly.”

He also said that if a driver passes you on I-70, you may lose visibility momentarily because there is so much snow in the passing lanes.

You can see the areas where roads are getting snow-packed and slushy by visiting KanDrive.org.

LATEST STORIES: