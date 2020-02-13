SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sherman County sheriff is asking drivers to slow down after working several accidents along I-70 Thursday.
One of the accidents involves what appears to be a tanker truck and a furniture truck. The sheriff says the accident is at mile marker 3 westbound. He said there have also been accidents at mile markers 2, 9 and 27.
Sheriff Burton Pianalto said that there are no serious injuries yet. He says conditions are deteriorating and drivers need to be careful.
“We need you to slow down and be cautious,” Sheriff Pianalto said. “Make sure that you’re paying attention to the roads. They change conditions very quickly.”
He also said that if a driver passes you on I-70, you may lose visibility momentarily because there is so much snow in the passing lanes.
You can see the areas where roads are getting snow-packed and slushy by visiting KanDrive.org.
LATEST STORIES:
- Snow is causing problems for drivers in northwest Kansas
- Newton shelter celebrating love, hope this Valentine’s Day
- Taylor’s Forecast: Bitterly cold today, warming trend begins tomorrow
- Agriculture program at community college has some students graduating debt free
- Baldwin City couple claims over half a million Super Kansas Cash jackpot prize