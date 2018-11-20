Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Wichita Animal Action League)

NORTHWOOD, Iowa (AP) - Officials say some of the nearly 170 dogs seized from a puppy mill in northern Iowa are being placed with shelters and rescue groups across the Midwest.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced Tuesday that dogs have been sent to Iowa shelters in Mason City and Waterloo; to the Wichita Animal Action League in Wichita, Kansas; and to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, Nebraska.

The ASPCA says the other dogs will remain at an undisclosed shelter where experts can assess them in the investigation.

The dogs rescued Nov. 12 - all Samoyeds - were described as "fearful and undersocialized." Officials say the dogs were kept in kennels that provided minimal protection from the elements and that they had no access to clean water.

Animal neglect charges are pending against the owner.

The Wichita Animal Action League said the dogs will be arriving in Wichita this evening.

Each will go through our standard in-take process and will be made available for adoption/fostering.

For more info, please visit www.WAALRescue.org.