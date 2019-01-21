Source: Secretary of State Pompeo considering Senate run

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Dupont Circle Hotel to meet with Vice Chairman of the North Korean Workers' Party Committee Kim Yong Chol, a representative of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, January 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Kim Yong Chol is reported to be in Washington to finalize plans for a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is considering a run for Kansas Senate seat.

A source confirmed to CNN that Pompeo met Sunday with leading GOP consultant Ward Baker to discuss a possible election.

The source said Pompeo is quote "focused on his job as Secretary of State, but he is listening."

CNN has also confirmed that Republican leader Mitch McConnell is encouraging Pompeo to take a shot at the Kansas Senate Seat.

Current Kansas GOP Senator Pat Roberts announced this month that he wouldn't seek re-election, which leaves his seat open.

Pompeo was a congressman in Kansas for three terms before he took on the jobs of CIA Director, then Secretary of State.