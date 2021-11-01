Southwest Kansas reports up to 60% of population may have been undercounted in the 2020 U.S Census

Census data on Kansas’ counties’ risk of undercount in the 2020 U.S Census

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2020 U.S. Census may not have accurately portrayed the population of southwest Kansas.

Officials believe that southwest Kansas had significant amounts of undercounting of its citizens. Ford, Finney, Grant, and Seward county may have had up to 60% of its population undercounted.

An underrepresentation of a county’s actual population will lead to less funding than needed for projects and social programs as well as local representation in state government.

“This is an issue though when you’re starting to look at 60% of your population at risk in southwest Kansas it makes a huge dent,” said Nick Hernandez, Dodge City’s city manager. “Because it just doesn’t line up with what we’re seeing, especially from an economic perspective because we are growing in these communities”.

High populations of immigrants in factory and agriculture jobs, as well as a general distrust of government, might be two key reasons why Southwest Kansas is showing such high amounts of undercounting risk.