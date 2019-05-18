Southwestern Kansas counties lack Hispanic representation

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Latinos vote at a polling station in El Gallo Restaurant on November 8, 2016 in the Boyle Heights section of Los Angeles, California. In addition to choosing between Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton for President of the United States, Californians are deciding on 17 ballot propositions. (Photo […]

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) – Hispanic residents make up more than half of the population in Ford, Finney and Seward counties, but there is only one Hispanic elected official in all three southwestern Kansas counties and their three largest cities.

KCUR-FM reports that some groups want to recruit more Hispanic candidates so residents can choose leaders who truly represent them.

League of United Latin American Citizens’ Liberal President, Karem Gallo, says the group has been working to let Latino residents know they have support to seek public office.

Garden City School Board member Tim Cruz says money and time remain the biggest hurdles, while Finney County Commissioner William Clifford points to the county Republican party’s failure to recruit immigrant groups.

Clifford, who chairs the party, says immigrants deserve representation.