Staff member dies from COVID-19 complications at Winfield Correctional Facility

WINFIELD, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday that David Warner, a staff member at the Winfield Correctional Facility died on Thursday, March 18 due to complications from COVID-19. This is the first Winfield Correctional Facility staff death related to the virus and the sixth KDOC staff death.

Warner, 54, had more than eight years of service to the KDOC. He was hired in 2010 at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility as a corrections officer before his promotion to pre-release instructor. In 2015 he was hired at Winfield Correctional Facility, working as a corrections officer and pre-release instructor.

A celebration of life for Warner will be held Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Kansas Avenue Church of God in Arkansas City, Kansas. Memorials have been established in Warner’s name for the Cowley County Humane Society and for Eagle’s Nest. Contributions may be made through Miles Funeral Service.

KDOC stated the KDOC Peer Support Team will be available for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.

