Standoff in Augusta ends with man taken into custody by Butler County SWAT

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a house in the 8000 block of SW 163rd St in Augusta Tuesday just after 6:30 a.m. for a possible suicidal person with a gun.

According to deputies, initial reports say that the suspect had fired a gun prior to the 911 call, had threatened to shoot the victim and was threatening to shoot any law enforcement that approached the house.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the house around 6:45 a.m. and contacted the victim. Deputies state she had been able to leave the house on foot, but that her ex-boyfriend was still inside and had several firearms.

Deputies said residents nearby were either evacuated or sheltered in place as well as the Butler County SWAT Team and several Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 teams.

A Butler County negotiator was able to make contact with the ex-boyfriend in the home by phone, according to Butler County deputies.

Just after 10:45 a.m., deputies say 56-year-old Daniel Walker of Augusta, came out of the house and was taken into custody by SWAT team members.

He was arrested and is awaiting charges on suspicion of criminal threat, criminal restraint, aggravated assault and domestic battery.