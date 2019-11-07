State concedes law on raw milk ads is unconstitutional

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A central Kansas farm couple prevailed in a lawsuit challenging a state law that limited advertising of raw milk.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Richard Anderson signed a consent judgment Wednesday ending a lawsuit filed by goat farmers Coraleen and Mark Bunner, who run Shepherd’s Gate Dairy near Pfeifer.

The Kansas attorney general and agriculture secretary conceded the 50-year-old law was unconstitutional.

Under the law, producers faced misdemeanor charges for advertising raw milk in any way other than a sign on the dairy’s property.

A law restricting the distribution of raw, unpasteurized milk to the producer’s farm remains in place.

Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam said the agency would urge the 2020 Legislature to change the law.

