State issues emergency suspension of group daycare home in Clyde

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an Emergency

Order of Suspension to Totsy Turtles Daycare, 129 S Railroad in Clyde on Tuesday.

State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety.

The order is subject to appeal.

Compliance history on this daycare facility can be found by searching the Child Care and Early

Education Portal for license No. 72983 at www.kdheks.gov/bcclr/capp.htm.