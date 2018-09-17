State leaders issue statements on death of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Kunze III (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - State of Kansas leaders are offering up their thoughts and prayers for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office following a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Garden Plain.

Deputy Robert Kunze III died after a shooting in rural Sedgwick County Sunday afternoon.

My deepest condolences to the family of @SGCountySheriff Deputy Robert Kunze who lost his life yesterday in the line of duty. We honor him for his bravery and send our thoughts and prayers to all his fellow deputies during this difficult time. #ksleg #ThinBlueLine — Governor Jeff Colyer (@GovJeffColyer) September 17, 2018

My heart goes out to Deputy Robert Kunze's family, friends, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office as they mourn the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice. Franki and I are thankful for our law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) September 17, 2018

Robba and I join Kansans in praying for the Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. We respect and admire the courage of our law enforcement as they work to make this state a safer place, and we grieve the loss of a dedicated public servant. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) September 17, 2018

Susan and I are praying for the family and friends of Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze who was killed in the line of duty today. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/XVKtfaxOzg — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) September 17, 2018

Sad news in Wichita as we pray for @SedgwickCounty @SGCountySheriff Deputy Robert Kunze III, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty over the weekend: https://t.co/jMxTBO8Eg5 — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) September 17, 2018