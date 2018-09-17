Kansas

State leaders issue statements on death of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 11:20 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 11:26 AM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - State of Kansas leaders are offering up their thoughts and prayers for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office following a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Garden Plain.

Deputy Robert Kunze III died after a shooting in rural Sedgwick County Sunday afternoon. 

