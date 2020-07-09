State of Kansas settles federal lawsuit, agencies looking to continue overhaul of child welfare system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard announced Wednesday that defendants have agreed to a settlement agreement in the matter of M.B. and S.E., through their next friend KATHARYN MCINTYRE, et al., v. LAURA HOWARD, et al. The class action lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Kansas Appleseed, Children’s Rights and the National Center for Youth Law on behalf of named plaintiffs against the Governor, DCF, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The Governor was later dismissed from the case.

The agreement sets forward three categories of requirements for DCF to address focused on placement stability and access to mental health services. Categories include accountability reporting and implementation, practice improvements and outcomes. Requirements in the agreement include:

Accountability reporting and implementation:

Amending foster care provider agreements to include practice improvements and outcomes within 30 days of the order

Developing an independent advisory group to inform action planning and improvement within six months of the order

Reporting and validation of number and placement duration of youth placed in detention or juvenile justice placement and foster care caseloads

Validating performance data through a neutral entity

Establishing annual reporting periods during Jan. – Dec. 2021-23

Practice improvement:

Ending the use of offices for overnight stays

Ensuring crisis intervention service statewide

Ending night to night placements with exception to those deemed appropriate by CFSR placement stability standards by December 2021

Ending short-term placements that are 14 days or shorter by Dec. 2023

Ending delays in authorizing mental health treatment

Ensuring no placement exceeds its licensed capacity without an approved policy exception

Outcomes:

Achieving placement stability for children entering care at a rate 4.44 moves or fewer per 1,000 days in care

Providing children an initial trauma and mental health screening within 30 days of entering care

Providing a stable placement as measured in federal case review for at least 90% of children in care

Ensuring 90% of children have their mental health needs addressed as measured in federal case review

Ensuring that in a 12-month reporting period children have one or fewer moves in the previous 12 months

Current data from the agency shows:

In the second half of SFY20, the agency achieved a decrease in number of children who had no overnight placement and stayed in on office to an average of six per month. Down from 16 per month in the previous six months

From July 2019 to Jan. 2020 only 10% of placements were for a duration of one calendar day.

Current placement stability for children entering foster care is currently at 6.3 per 1,000 days, down from 10.2 in July 2019 (Goal: 4.4)

Currently 95.9% of children are in a stable placement as measured in federal case review

Through the Department of Administration, DCF has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for Kansas Family Crisis Response and Support which will allow DCF to offer crisis intervention services across the state.

The settlement will not be final until after notice is given to the class members and the court holds a final fairness hearing in approximately 90 days.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement Wednesday evening regarding the legal settlement filed Wednesday to resolve a class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Kansas foster care system:

“These sorts of lawsuits that seek public policy changes through the courts rather than through ordinary democratic processes cost taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees and distract from the critical business of operating and improving public services. For that reason, I consider settling this lawsuit a step in the right direction so the state can refocus its full attention on remedying shortcomings in the foster care system and improving services for foster kids rather than defending against protracted litigation. I am particularly grateful for the thoughtful, bipartisan review and input today from members of the State Finance Council and appreciated the assurances the Council received from the Department for Children and Families that the settlement’s requirements can be met without substantial new expenditures by the state. While I never favor subjecting the state to ongoing supervision by federal courts and third-party monitors, I am hopeful the reasonably narrow supervision authorized by this settlement will minimize the intrusion on state decision-making.”

The settlement was approved by unanimous vote of the State Finance Council Wednesday afternoon and filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas about 7 p.m Wednesday. It became public upon filing with the court. The settlement still is subject to review and approval by the Court. The lawsuit was filed in November 2019. The case is Katharyn McIntyre et al v. Howard et al, Case No. 2:18-cv-02617-DDC-GEB.