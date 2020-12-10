State pushes for online shopping to support local Kansas businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you’re stuck at home and looking for a new way to shop this year, the state has some ideas.

“From the land of Kansas,” a state trademark program through the Kansas Department of Agriculture, is helping businesses who make products in Kansas sell them online.

The program is promoting its holiday gift boxes for the fourth year in a row. Usually, the program includes in-person pop-ups, where Kansans can shop for boxes, but with the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are offering all of the local goods online.

Organizers say it’s the perfect, social distant way to shop this year.

“That makes it easy to get all of the great Kansas products that you love, and some of them that you may not even be aware of,” said Janelle Dobbins, a spokesperson for the program, while speaking about the increasing demand for online shopping this year.

More than 600 boxes have been sold across the state. Every year, about 12 local businesses are featured in the gift boxes. Local businesses volunteer to be featured in the boxes.

Right now, customers can shop their Kanza gift box, featuring products from five local businesses.

Two new businesses featured this year are “Twisted Pepper’s” in Wichita and “R Family Farms” in Lebanon.

Dec. 10 is the last day to shop to make sure boxes arrives by Christmas.

To Shop “From the Land of Kansas,” click here.