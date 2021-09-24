Statewide silver alert issued for 77-year-old Donald Pursley

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, per the request of the Basehor Police Department, has issued a statewide silver alert for 77-year-old Donald L. Pursley.

According to the KBI, Pursley left his home on Sept. 21 around 11 a.m. to go fishing and has not returned home. He was wearing a dark-colored USMC ball cap and jeans. Pursley’s last location may have been within a 10-mile radius of Oskaloosa.

Pursley’s family reported him missing Friday evening, Sept. 24, and shared that he sometimes fishes at Lake Perry in Jefferson County, or Smithville Lake in Missouri. They are concerned for his safety.



Images of Donald Pursley (Courtesy: KBI)

Pursley is a white male, 5 ft. 10 in. tall, weighing around 170 lbs. He has grey hair and hazel eyes. Pursley was last known driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma, with Kansas Veterans tag 59982. The pickup truck has USMC and POW stickers on the rear window.

If you see Pursley, his vehicle, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or the Basehor Police Department at 913-758-4022.