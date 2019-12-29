1  of  2
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Lyons man canceled

Kansas

by: KSN News

RICE COUNTY – William Neel has been located safe and returned to his family.

The Lyons Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for the missing Lyons man Saturday night.

William Neel, 82, briefly went missing overnight but with the public’s assistance, he was located within less than 24 hours.

The man was located and returned safely to members of his family

Neel has early stages of dementia and is wearing a life vest defibrillator. He was prescribed medication, which he is required to take, and he did not have with him.

