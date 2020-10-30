Statewide Silver Alert: Missing 81-year old Kansas City man

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Friday to issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas City man.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate 81-year old Charles W. Mata, who is currently missing from his home in the 4900 block of Silver Ave. in Kansas City

Mata was last known driving a dark blue, 4-door 2008 Mazda 3 with KS tag 748-AQD with an unknown direction of travel.

Mata is an 81-year-old Hispanic male, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, who weighs 165 lbs. He has brown eyes, grey hair and glasses. He was last wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with green trim and glasses.

Mata has early-onset dementia. He was last seen in Lenexa at 5:15 a.m. the morning of Friday, Oct. 30. He may have traveled near I-35 and Johnson Dr., in Merriam, Kan.

Anyone who sees Mata or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

