Statewide Silver Alert: Missing 81-year old Kansas City man

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Charles Mata, image courtesy of KBI

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Friday to issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas City man.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate 81-year old Charles W. Mata, who is currently missing from his home in the 4900 block of Silver Ave. in Kansas City

Mata was last known driving a dark blue, 4-door 2008 Mazda 3 with KS tag 748-AQD with an unknown direction of travel.

Mata is an 81-year-old Hispanic male, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, who weighs 165 lbs. He has brown eyes, grey hair and glasses. He was last wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt with green trim and glasses.

Mata has early-onset dementia. He was last seen in Lenexa at 5:15 a.m. the morning of Friday, Oct. 30. He may have traveled near I-35 and Johnson Dr., in Merriam, Kan.

Anyone who sees Mata or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories