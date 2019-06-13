Stormont Vail acquires naming rights for Topeka event center

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Stormont Vail Health has agreed to spend $2.575 million to acquire naming rights for the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County commissioners approved the contract Thursday. County counselor Jim Crowl says the health system will pay the county $325,000 in the first year of the 10-year deal, and $250,000 in each of the next nine.

The event center’s website domain immediately changed to reflect its new name, www.StormontVailEventsCenter.com.

The facility’s manager, Spectra, said in a news release that there also will be major exterior and interior signage, a mother’s room and brand recognition in all advertising for the facility.

The center is currently undergoing a $48 million makeover. Plans call for the work to be completed by May 2021.