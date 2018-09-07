Students finally return to St. Mary's Catholic School Video

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) - Some Kansas kids finally went back to school after a storm in July ripped the roof off their building.

St. Mary's Catholic school in Ellis had to delay the start of classes by almost two weeks, but this morning the school bell rang.

"We said we will walk by faith, even when we cannot see," Principal April Pfeifer said.

Faith...that's what St. Mary's community held onto this summer after a severe storm left significant damage.

"I think it's a miracle," she said. "We had a couple people say it's not going to happen. You cannot open in time. There's no way and here we are. The power of prayer."

Last month, school officials worried what the school year would look like.

And at one point, Pfeifer said the school was considering on using mobile classrooms.

Now, backpacks, school supplies and kids fill the new and improved classrooms ready to learn.

"I'm so excited I finally get to start school," said sixth-grader Polaris Swagerty.

With help from volunteers and $37,000 in donations, the school has new wood floors, lights and paint.

Plus, to make up for the 11 school days missed, classes will start five minutes earlier for the rest of the year.

"We could push it back to 7:55 a.m. start time," Pfeifer said. "Our day will end at the same time. Our school year will end at the same time as the public school. So it just worked out."

A good lesson perhaps in the power of hope and hard work.