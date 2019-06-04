Study: Kansas rural roads among America’s most deadly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new study of nationwide deadly car accidents says Kansas has some of the worst in the nation.

Country roads in Kansas rank in the top ten of the most deadly streets. The report shows our rural roads are three times as fatal as our interstate highways. For every 100 million miles cars travel on rural roads, there are about 2.5 deaths.

The highway patrol says there are several factors that contribute to this.

“Not speeding on those rural highways” is a simple solution says Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Adam Winters. “I know it’s really easy to do sometimes. Make sure they’re watching the crossroads as they come up to them for other vehicles that are approaching the highway, and just making sure they’re being cognizant of other vehicles that are on the highway.”

He says you should adjust your speed while driving on back roads, especially if they are paved with dirt or gravel, but most importantly: wear your seatbelt.