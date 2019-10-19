Study: Kansas schools rely too much on test scores

Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A study has determined that Kansas schools are relying too heavily on test scores rather than teacher comments when deciding if changes are needed in an individual student’s education.

KCUR-FM reports that University of Kansas researchers argue student assessments in the state should be data-driven rather than data-dependent in determining if a deviation from the established curriculum is required.

The study released earlier this year calls for a balanced system that includes teacher recommendations, test scores and other metrics.

Don Stull is one of the study’s authors and a professor emeritus at KU. He says good teachers are right to say standardized tests are merely a part of the picture, and that assessments of a child’s performance should include “all that we know.”

