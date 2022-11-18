WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As inflation continues to cause pain in the pocketbooks for Kansans, a new study released by LendingTree shows 32% of households in Kansas cannot afford their utility bills.

The study utilized data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Plus Survey to determine the percentage of consumers forgoing necessities like food and medicine to pay for their energy costs.

The study found 31.6% of households in Kansas said they reduced or skipped necessities like food or medicine to afford their energy bill. 20.7% of households were unable to pay at least part of one energy bill in the last year.

The problem is not just local to Kansas, though. The study found overall, 33.9% of households in the U.S. said they reduced or skipped necessities like food or medicine to afford their energy bill.

Black households were most likely to report being unable to pay at least part of their energy bill, coming in at 40%. The percentage for white households was 17.7%, 35.9% for Latino households, and 12.1% for Asian households.

Texas had the highest rate of households who said they skipped other expenses to keep the lights on, with 44.8%. Mississippi followed in second with 42.9%, West Virginia with 41.7%, Oklahoma at 41.6%, and Alabama at 41.4%.

LendingTree says electricity prices have increased by 16% per kilowatt-hour in the last 12 months.