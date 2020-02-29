Suicide rates increasing, mainly in rural parts of Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KCUR-FM/AP) – The number of suicides in Kansas has increased by more than half in recent years, particularly in the northwest rural areas of the state.

According to Kansas News Service, mental health professionals say the geographical isolation of the areas, overall low population and struggling economy in rural parts of Kansas are challenges increasing suicide risk among rural communities.

Kansas overall had 555 suicides in 2018 — the highest rate in 20 years. A commissioner of behavioral health services says suicide risk is highest when people feel like they are a burden on others, feel outcast or isolated from others and have ready access to lethal means.

If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one who is experiencing a mental health concern, emotional distress or thinking about suicide please contact Headquarters Counseling Center at (785)841-2345 or go to Kansas Suicide Prevention online.

