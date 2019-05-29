Summer Food Program offering free meals to children begins today Video Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Free breakfasts, lunches and snacks will be offered to children 18 years old and younger at 42 locations in Wichita as part of the Wichita Public Schools Summer Food Program.

The Summer Food program begins today and runs through August 2. The free meals are available to all children 18 and under, not just students of WPS or who receive free/reduced meals during the school year.

A special Summer Food Program Kickoff will be held Wednesday, May 29, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Elementary School, 6015 Independence, Park City. The WPS Fruit and Veggie Friends and a DJ will be at the school to add to the fun.

No meal reservations are required and there are no qualifying guidelines or paperwork to fill out to participate in the Summer Food Program. Participants can go to the location serving breakfast and/or lunch and/or snack during the designated times, and they will be accommodated. Locations, times and a map are posted to www.usd259.org/summerfood.

