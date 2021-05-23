Summer school programs return to in-person learning: USD 259 prepares

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Summer is just around the corner and for many students that means making up for the lost time in the classroom. Wichita Public Schools said they’re having to do more than usual.

USD 259 Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services, Andi Giesen, said this year summer school will be bigger than normal.

The reason is because of the pandemic. She said there are more students than what they’ve seen in years past, that need to get caught up.

She said during a “normal” school year, the district typically has a few hundred elementary schoolers in the summer program. This year they plan to have over 1000 and most of them in-person.

“Our expectation is to have students on-site with us this summer and so that is because we know that it’s best to be with a teacher and be with their peers to practice their social skills,” said Giesen.



Social distancing will be the main priority at USD 259. Most of the classrooms will have around 10 students per teacher in their classrooms.