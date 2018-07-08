Sumner County authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in field Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police respond to a rural area in Sumner County after two people were reportedly found dead. (Photo Courtesy NewsCow ) [ + - ] Video

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Authorities in Sumner County are investigating after two bodies were found in rural Sumner County Saturday.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office says they were found in the area of 130th and Hillside, not far from South Haven.

According to Sumner County NewsCow, a press release provided additional information regarding the two bodies found in rural Sumner County.

When authorities responded to the location where the bodies were reported, they found a male in his mid-30s and a female in her mid-20s. They both suffered injuries to the head.

An autopsy was ordered and the bodies were taken to the Forensic Center in Wichita, according to information released Sunday.