Sumner County man seriously injured in crash near Mulvane
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Sumner County man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to a Sumner County Sheriff's Deputy, a man was driving southbound on K-15 near Mulvane when he drove off of the road and into a ditch. It happened around 4:30 p.m.
The man, who deputies say is in his 20s, was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition.
Deputies say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
