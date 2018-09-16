Kansas

Sumner County man seriously injured in crash near Mulvane

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Sumner County man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. 

According to a Sumner County Sheriff's Deputy, a man was driving southbound on K-15 near Mulvane when he drove off of the road and into a ditch. It happened around 4:30 p.m.

The man, who deputies say is in his 20s, was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition. 

Deputies say the investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

