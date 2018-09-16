Sumner County man seriously injured in crash near Mulvane

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Man dies after brief fight with girlfriend's son.

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Sumner County man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a Sumner County Sheriff's Deputy, a man was driving southbound on K-15 near Mulvane when he drove off of the road and into a ditch. It happened around 4:30 p.m.

The man, who deputies say is in his 20s, was taken to a Wichita hospital in serious condition.

Deputies say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.