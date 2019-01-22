Super Kansas Cash climbs to record $4.87 million
The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has reached a record after no tickets matched all numbers in the Jan. 21 drawing. The jackpot is now estimated at $4.87 million for Wednesday’s drawing.
On Monday, Super Kansas Cash had four tickets match the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, and are each worth $2,000. On Saturday, Super Kansas Cash also had two tickets match the first five numbers winning $2,000.
Drawings for Super Kansas Cash are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 9:10 p.m.
