Super Kansas Cash climbs to record $4.87 million

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 02:55 PM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 02:55 PM CST

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has reached a record after no tickets matched all numbers in the Jan. 21 drawing. The jackpot is now estimated at $4.87 million for Wednesday’s drawing.   

On Monday, Super Kansas Cash had four tickets match the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, and are each worth $2,000. On Saturday, Super Kansas Cash also had two tickets match the first five numbers winning $2,000. 

Drawings for Super Kansas Cash are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at approximately 9:10 p.m.

