Super Kansas Cash climbs to record jackpot
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling through most of 2018, and it has now climbed to a new record high after no tickets matched all numbers in the November 17 drawing. The jackpot is now estimated at $3.635 million for tonight's drawing.
Super Kansas Cash was last hit on January 10 for $356,873 by an Overland Park player who chose to remain anonymous.
The previous record jackpot for Super Kansas Cash was $3.62 million, which was hit on a $5 Quick Pick ticket on July 29, 2017 by a Topeka resident who chose to remain anonymous as well.
The next Super Kansas Cash drawing is tonight. Players have until 8:59 p.m. to get their tickets.
