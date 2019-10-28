Super Kansas Cash jackpot hit in weekend drawing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a big weekend for Kansas Lottery players. On Saturday night, one lucky player in south central Kansas won a $407,126 Super Kansas Cash jackpot.

Then, on Sunday night, the second of four Holiday Millionaire Raffle Early Bird drawings was held. The winning ticket, number 065585, was sold in southeast Kansas and is worth $30,000.

There were other winners this weekend as well: In northeast Kansas, a $22,000 2by2 top prize was won in the Saturday night drawing, accompanied by a $2,000 Super Kansas Cash winner.

There are still two more Early Bird drawings to come in this year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The first will be on Nov. 24 for $40,000, with the final Early Bird drawing on Dec. 15 for $50,000.

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle Grand Prize drawing will be on Jan. 2, 2020, where one lucky player will win $1 million.

LATEST STORIES: