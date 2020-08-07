Suspect in Southwestern College campus killing arrested in San Francisco

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that Deuntae Markese Markham of Wichita has been arrested in San Francisco for the December 2019 murder of Gabriel J. Luna.
Luna was killed on the Southwestern College campus during the 2019 winter break.
Markham has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree. He’s set for an extradition hearing in San Francisco Monday morning.
The Cowley County Sheriff’s office said Markham was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on August 3 following a traffic stop.
