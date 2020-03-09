Suspect ruled competent in Washburn football player’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The suspect in the shooting of a football player and the wounding of New York Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine in Kansas will go on trial July 13 after being found competent to stand trial.

A judge on Monday ruled Francisco Mendez competent for trial after a court-appointed psychiatrist changed his initial finding. Psychiatrist David Blakely reversed his finding that Mendez was incompetent for trial after listening to jail recordings and videos of Mendez talking about the case to others.

Mendez is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the April 2019 death of Washburn University player Dwane Simmons and the wounding of Ballentine.